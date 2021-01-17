ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said the government would not create any hindrance for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sit-in to be staged outside election commission however no one would be allowed to violate law.

Talking to a news channel, the minister said all the parties in PDM wanted to use power of each other to safeguard their ill-gotten money. The Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) had very less representation in the assemblies that was why its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was taking support of Pakistan Muslim League-N and in return PML-N was taking benefit of seminary children by JUI-F to fill its public meetings.

Commenting on corruption issue, he said the Prime Minister had very clear policy of zero tolerance in this regard.

The minister said that Pakistan was going to move into defaulter list due to massive corruption made by Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party during their governmental tenures.

However, he added, Prime Minister Imran Khan after coming into power had put the country on a right track.

In reply to a question about shuffling in the Cabinet, he said the prime minister had an open policy that any minister who could deliver well, will intact with the cabinet.

To a question about Much tragedy, he said it was a terrorist activity.