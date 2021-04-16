Govt not to allow anyone to create unrest: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):The government would not allow anyone to create unrest in the country and to chase those involved in disturbing peace and tranquility.

In a video message on Friday, the minister informed the reason behind shutting down social media in Pakistan. He said the move was aimed at preventing religious groups from gathering for protests after the Friday prayers.

He said the passports and bank accounts of those involved in violent acts would be blocked while the record of their NICs would be separately maintained.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority blocked social media sites for four hours across Pakistan Friday morning.

Services were restored by 3pm after the Friday prayers.

The temporary ban was imposed on Facebook, Google, Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, WhatsApp, and YouTube.