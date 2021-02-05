Govt not create any hurdle in PDM's long march: Rasheed

RAWALPINDI, Feb 05 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said the government would not create any hurdle in the long march of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He, however, warned that no one would be allowed to violate the rule of law.

The minister was addressing a huge public gathering here outside Lal Haveli to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Later, a rally was also brought out to express the solidarity with the Kashmiris and which after marching through Raja Bazaar and Trunk Bazaar, culminated at the same point.

The minister said the opposition could not topple the government through its sit-in in front of the Parliament and long marches.

Citing the example of PTI’s sit-in in 2014, he said, “We along with Prime Minister Imran Khan had staged the sit-in for 126 days, which was not an easy job.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, would complete its five- year tenure.

He said Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should contest the Senate elections as it would lessen his stress. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders and Maulana Fazl should better leave the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) alone as it had put them in a blind alley.

He was of the view that the PPP and the PML-N could never remain together. The the PDM would be abolished with the departure of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, if she was allowed to go abroad, he added.

The minister said PPP leader Asif Zardari was the only wise man in Pakistan Democratic Movement, who had got confirmed his bail and now wanted to transfer his case to Karachi.

Sheikh Rasheed said he was in favour of increase in the salaries of government employees and for the purpose that he would work with other ministers.

He pointed out that politicians had looted billions of rupees and fled abroad.

Sheikh Rashid said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi like rest of Indian people was well aware of the link between Lal Haveli and Lal Chowk.

“We salute the struggle of Kashmiris for independence. The role of Lal Haveli will also not be ignore in their struggle for independence,” he added.