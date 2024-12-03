20.5 C
Govt marks Tuesday as last day to apply for government Hajj scheme

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Ministry of Religious Affairs announced Tuesday as the final day to submit applications for the government Hajj scheme.
According to a private news channel, spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said that the draw for selecting pilgrims under the government scheme is scheduled for December 6.
Ministry official said that response has been strong due to the option of installment-based payments for regular Hajj expenses.
He said that over 54,000 applications have already been received nationwide and optimistic that the quota will be filled today.
A total of 89,605 pilgrims will be selected under this scheme, with overseas Pakistanis also eligible to participate through sponsorship.
Once applications are finalized, arrangements for Hajj flights, accommodations in Madinah, transportation, food, and other facilities in Saudi Arabia will be completed.
