Govt making efforts to reduce electricity prices, inflation: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Sunday said that the government was making all-out efforts to reduce the electricity prices and inflation.

The minister visited the utility stores in Vehari district, checked the quality of the food items provided at cheap prices under the prime minister’s Ramazan Relief Package.

He directed the administration of Utility Stores Vehari to provide complete relief to the people of the district under the subsidy given by the prime minister so that they do not face any difficulties in buying daily items during Ramazan.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Riaz Pirzada said that supply of cheap flour is being ensured, efforts are being made to reduce electricity prices and inflation, staff at utility stores are working in the best way.

He said the government has taken a revolutionary step for the citizens by giving Ramazan package and expressed the hope that they will get the country out of crises in two years through hard work and struggle.

He said, ”According to the vision of the prime minister, we will make the Ramazan package successful, our job is to serve the people.” Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night for the prosperity of the country and its people, he added.

The minister said, “I have come for the visit on the instructions of the prime minister and being his team, we are trying to get the country out of crisis.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) contested the general elections to alleviate the inflation, he said adding that the government was making plan for the development of agriculture, soon it will be implemented across the country.