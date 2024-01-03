Govt making efforts to ensure all facilities in Hajji Camps: Aneeq Ahmed

QUETTA, Jan 3 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday said the government is making efforts to fulfill all the needs of the Hajji camps to facilitate the pilgrims better.

During his visit to Hajji Camp Quetta, he said the purpose of visiting Hajji Camp is to review the facilities provided to the pilgrims.

The minister said the government has inked various agreements to provide better facilities to the pilgrims.

Aneeq Ahmed said the government has already completed all the Hajj arrangements which will take place in June.

He said the reason for the decline in Hajj applications is the repatriation of Afghan refugees who used to perform Hajj illegally on Pakistani passports.

He added a mobile app has been launched for the convenience of the pilgrims, which will provide many facilities to the pilgrims.

Aneeq Ahmed each pilgrim is given a bag of 30 kg capacity, which will contain a QR code, in which the details of all the pilgrims will be entered.

Aneeq Ahmed stated that the Ministry will provide Abayas with the Pakistani flag embossed for female pilgrims this year

He added that the services of AirSial, Airblue and Saudi Arabian Airlines are being taken to transport the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year.