LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP):Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the number of coronavirus active cases across the province had reached to10,667.

In a statement issued here, she said that during last 24 hours, 31 patients of coronavirus

had lost their lives. In Punjab, yesterday 15,043 coronavirus tests were conducted, she added.

SACM said, “Precautionary measures are the best strategy against COVID-19.”

Dr Firdous said that incumbent government was determined to protect people from the

lethal coronavirus besides financial problems.

The government was making efforts to eliminate COVID-19 and corruption from the society, she said.