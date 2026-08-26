Govt launches thorough probe into PIMS incident: Talal Ch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the government has launched a high-level inquiry into the tragic fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences’ (PIMS) neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Talking to media, the minister said that that CCTV footage and other evidence have been secured to determine the cause of the incident and fix responsibility for any negligence.

Talal Chaudhry said the rescue team reached PIMS within six minutes of receiving the fire alert while all administrative officers were present at the hospital immediately after the rescue operation.

He said the initial rescue operation had been completed and its report submitted to the Prime Minister and the interior minister.

The state minister said that the Prime Minister had constituted an inquiry team to investigate the incident from all aspects.

“If there was any negligence, it will emerge in the inquiry,” he said, adding that the investigation would establish the facts surrounding the tragedy.

Talal Chaudhry said the bodies of 14 children had so far been handed over to their families.

He said CCTV footage and all other relevant evidence had been secured, while the inquiry would also determine how many doctors, nurses and other staff members were present in the NICU when the fire broke out.

Meanwhile, PIMS Executive Director Dr Imran Sikandar said two doctors, four nurses and other staff members were present in the NICU at the time of the incident.

Talking to the media, he said one of the doctors managed to rescue a newborn during the fire.

Sikandar said access to the hospital had previously been restricted due to past incidents involving child theft, explaining that entry restrictions were part of the hospital’s security arrangements.

He maintained that PIMS had a satisfactory fire-safety system in place and said 24 oxygen cylinders were available at the hospital.

The PIMS executive director added that the rescue team faced no obstruction while carrying out the operation.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible following the completion of the inquiry.