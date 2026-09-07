Govt, JI discuss petroleum levy, fuel prices; second round in three days

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said the government did not want to impose any additional burden on the people and would welcome all viable proposals aimed at providing relief to the public.

He was speaking at a meeting with a delegation of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), led by JI Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch, held to discuss the petroleum levy and rising petrol prices in detail, a news release said.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani and senior officials also attended the meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal said it had been agreed in Lahore that detailed discussions on the petroleum levy would be held in Islamabad.

“We all care about the public interest. The government does not want to put any additional burden on the people,” he said, adding that the government would itself be pleased if any relief could be provided to the people.

He said petrol prices had declined when relations between the United States and Iran improved, while prices had to be increased due to the subsequent escalation of tensions.

“The meeting was held today to review in detail the Jamaat-e-Islami’s working regarding the petroleum levy,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said the country faced certain economic realities that could not be denied.

He clarified that the government did not determine the policy rate, as the State Bank of Pakistan was autonomous in this regard.

“The State Bank’s duly constituted policy board decides the policy rate after taking inflation into account,” he added.

The minister said the JI’s proposals related to different ministries and their views would be sought before taking further decisions.

He said after obtaining feedback from the relevant institutions, the second round of negotiations would be held within three days.

Ahsan Iqbal said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif desired that the benefits of economic recovery should translate into relief for the people.

“The government will welcome workable proposals and, where proposals are not feasible, it will explain the reasons,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah appreciated the JI for keeping the door open for negotiations on every issue, describing it as a positive approach.

Liaquat Baloch said negotiations were the only ultimate solution to national issues, adding that the JI also knew that protests were not a solution.

He said the party was pleased that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had always given priority to negotiations.

“People’s disappointment is increasing due to the rising prices of electricity, gas and petrol,” he said.

Liaquat Baloch acknowledged that Pakistan was facing constraints due to its commitments with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying many decisions were being taken by the government out of necessity.