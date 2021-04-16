Govt issues notice to Saad Rizvi about ban on TLP: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday said the government had issued a notice to Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi for imposing ban on his party.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister categorically said that he never met former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Saad Hussain Rizvi in his life. The government had imposed ban on TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act, he added.

He said the State had already taken stern actions against TLP workers who were involved in creating anarchy and chaos by blocking the roads and they disrupted the routine life of the people.

Sheikh Rasheed said TLP workers had blocked the Faizabad three times in as many years and the government had never supported them during its tenure.

TLP had planned agitation and unrest on April 20 and that was reason the government banned the party, he added.

After issuance of the notification for imposition of ban on TLP, he said the government would file a reference in the Supreme Court for dissolution of the party.