LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the government had introduced the modern monitoring system to ensure good governance in the country.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and head of Special Monitoring Unit Punjab Fazeel Asif, said the government announced a reduction in oil and power prices despite the commodity supercycle.

The meeting also focused on the ongoing development projects in the province.