Govt increases petrol prices by Rs6.72 per liter

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): The government on Monday announced an increase of Rs 6.72 per liter of petrol price with effective from August 16, 2022, Finance Ministry said in a statement issued here.

“In views of the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products to pass on the impact to the consumers,” the ministry said.

The prices of petrol has been increased from Rs227.19 per liter to Rs.233.91 per liter, the statement added. Likewise, the price of high speed diesel has been decreased from Rs244.95 to Rs244.44 a decrease of Rs0.51 per liter.

Similarly, the price of Kerosene oil has been decreased by Rs1.67 per liter, from Rs201.07 to Rs199.40 whereas the price of light diesel oil has been increased by Rs0.43 per liter, from Rs191.32 to Rs191.75.