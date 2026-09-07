Govt. increases petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):The government on Monday increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs12.90 and Rs3.72 per litre, respectively, effective Sept 8.

According to a Petroleum Division notification, the price of motor spirit (petrol) has been raised from Rs345.87 to Rs358.77 per litre.

The price of HSD has increased from Rs378.05 to Rs381.77 per litre.

The revised prices have been notified under the federal government’s petroleum pricing mechanism.