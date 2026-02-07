Govt improving healthcare, promoting medical education: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD, Feb 07 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that the government was taking serious and practical steps to improve healthcare services in addition to promoting medical education and strengthening the health sector as a healthy nation is the foundation of sustainable national development.

He was addressing the 1st Convocation 2026 of Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) where a large number of doctors and students were awarded medals and distinctions.

Rana Sanaullah said that the outstanding performance of young doctors, who secured a remarkable number of medals and positions, was a matter of pride not only for the university but for the entire country. He paid tribute to all medal winners and said that they were pride of the nation.

He said that doctors while taking their professional oath pledged to serve humanity without discrimination. For a doctor there is no religion, race or color as every person seeking treatment is first and foremost a human being, he added.

He said that without good health, a person could not enjoy any aspect of life. That’s why the health sector remained among top priorities of the government, he added.

He urged the young doctors to pursue higher education abroad if they wished, but stressed that they should return to Pakistan to serve their homeland and people as the nation had invested in them.

He advised the doctors not to run after wealth and said that sincere service to humanity would itself bring respect and financial stability.

He announced that funds would be allocated in the upcoming financial budget for construction work at the site where foundation stone of Dental Medical College was laid. The government would also extend full support for further development of Faisalabad Medical University, he added.

Recalling background of the university’s establishment, he said that in 2016 a proposal was taken to then Punjab chief minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, who directed that Punjab Medical College should be upgraded to a medical university, leading to the establishment of Faisalabad Medical University.

Referring to a recent tragic incident in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said that 32 precious lives were lost and 150 people were injured, several of them critically.

He said that terrorists wanted to hinder Pakistan’s progress, but they would be dealt with decisively.

He stressed that national unity was imperative to eliminate terrorism and said Pak armed forces and security agencies had the capacity to completely eradicate such elements.

After APS tragedy the nation united and defeated terrorism, but these elements re-entered the country in 2021. Therefore, a firm and decisive action is unavoidable against them, he added.

During convocation, the students who showed outstanding performance in University of Health Sciences (UHS) examinations and those who won medals were honored.

According to the university administration, Faisalabad Medical University students secured total 11 prominent positions in UHS examinations.

During different academic sessions, total 204 gold medals, 37 silver medals and 42 bronze medals were awarded while the students also secured 937 distinctions which reflected high academic standards of Faisalabad Medical University and government’s focus on strengthening the health sector.