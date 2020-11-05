Govt improved country image by building Kartarpur Corridor: minister

KARTARPUR, Nov 05 (APP): Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati said on Thursday that the government strengthened the image of the country and Islam by constructing the Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate the Sikh community.

Chairing a meeting at Kartarpur Corridor complex here, he said that Islam teaches giving respect to all other religions.

Earlier, representatives of Kartarpur Management, Rangers, and Anti-Narcotics gave the minister briefing about management and security of Darbar Sahib Kartarpur and areas falling under the Corridor as well as mechanism of visit of the visitors.

The minister expressed his satisfaction over the security and management of the place.

Later, the minister, along with his family, visited different parts of the Darbar where Giani Sardar Gobind Singh gave him briefing about different sacred places and articles on the premises of Darbar and Sikh founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The Sikh management also presented Sarpao (special gift) to the minister as a souvenir.

The minister also visited Langarkhana (dinning hall) where he was served with Langar (dinner).