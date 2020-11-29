SIALKOT, Nov 29 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said on Sunday the government was going to launch Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme which was the largest development project in the history of Sialkot.

Addressing a high level meeting here at Committee Room of Tehsil Council, he said under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme, water supply lines and sewerage lines would be replaced and road infrastructure with parks would be constructed at a cost of Rs 15 billion in the city.

He directed the local authorities of SNGPL, PTCL and WAPDA to complete the development programmes of their departments.

He said that management committees would be formed at union council level to work with the district administration to ensure timely completion of these projects.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Akhlaq and Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah, Vice Chairman Provincial Anti Corruption Committee Brigadier (R) Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Sadiq, Infrastructure Engineer Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program Sialkot Ghulam Murtaza, CO Municipal Corporation Sialkot Faisal Shehzad including local officials from Nespak, Highway Department and M&R attended the meeting.