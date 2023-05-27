Govt fully committed to media freedom: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the coalition government was actively taking measures to promote media freedom under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who fully believed in freedom of expression.

“Journalism and freedom of expression are essential constitutional requirements for strengthening democracy,” the minister said in a news statement while felicitating newly elected office-bearers of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

Marriyum congratulated CPNE President Irshad Arif, Senior Vice President Anwar Sajdi, Secretary General Ejazul Haque and other newly elected officials.

The minister lauded the role playing by the CPNE for strengthening democracy and promoting press freedom in the country.

She hoped that the newly elected office-bearers would use their experience and skills to lead the CPNE towards further improvement.

The government, she said would continue to cooperate with the CPNE to resolve the issues faced by newspapers and magazines in the country.

The minister said the government resolved issues faced by the media on priority.