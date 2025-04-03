Govt fulfills promise with Rs 7.41 per unit relief to power consumers :Awais

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 03 (APP):Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Thursday said that the government has fulfilled its promise made with the people by reducing Rs 7.41 per unit power tariff for domestic consumers.

The Power Division is also working on others aspects to further reduce and stabilize electricity prices in the country, said a statement issued here.

He went on to say that the public would now witness continuous improvement in the electricity sector. “We are working day and night to improve the electricity distribution system and bring further reductions in power tariff, “ he said.

The minister said currently,20 million consumers were getting a 70% discount on the production cost of electricity in the country. “ These 20 million consumers are now getting electricity at Rs 11.50 per unit,” he said.

He said owing to the government’s initiatives, industries would soon operate at full capacity.