ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that with the provision of 12,400 low-cost and quality apartments to residents of Islamabad Kachi Abadis (slums) for the first time in country’s history, the government was fulfilling its promise of low-cost housing for the poor and middle classes.

“Loans of Rs. 38 billion have been provided to people for the construction of their own houses,” Imran Khan said while presiding over the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing Construction and Development.

Federal Ministers Shaukat Tarin, Ch. Fawad Hussain, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to PM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Governor State Bank, AJK Ministers Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Khawaja Farooq, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority and senior officers attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will provide subsidy for the flats in Islamabad to keep the monthly installments at minimum level. The flats will have all civic facilities.

The Prime Minister directed to construct a cricket stadium of an international standard in Islamabad.

He also directed for the development of commercial buildings at government residences in Islamabad’s expensive sectors through public-private partnership.

