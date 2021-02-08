ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussian on Monday said the government was taking steps to hold senate elections in a transparent manner.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government wanted to hold forthcoming senate elections through open balloting and it would be helpful to stop horsetrading.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only political party of the country which had taken practical action against its own parliamentarians in account of violation of party discipline during the last senate elections.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz should have to review about the statements against the national institutions.

He said that Maulana was using religious card while Maryam Nawaz, during public meetings, targeted the national institutions.

Replying to a question, he said Maryam Nawaz was telling lies before the people as the whole politics of PML-N was based on lies.