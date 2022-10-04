Govt finalizes strategy to deal with PTI’s long march

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): The Federal Government on Tuesday finalized a comprehensive strategy to deal with the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf towards Islamabad.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan okayed the strategy while chairing an in-camera meeting attended by Interior Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, Frontier Corps Commandant Salahuddin Mehsud, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Usman Yunus and Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir, and representatives of law enforcement agencies.

The meeting was told that around 20,000 people were expected to participate in the long march. It was decided to engage the Sindh Police, Rangers and FC to ensure law and order in the Federal Capital during the long march.

It was also decided to hand over the security of public buildings and Diplomatic Enclave in the Red Zone to the Pakistan Army, which would be deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution.

The meeting resolved that the long march would not be allowed to enter the Federal Capital at any cost, and authorized the relevant departments for taking action against the individuals and organizations which were providing logistical and financial support to the PTI for their march.

Another decision to impose a complete ban on carrying weapon was also taken during the meeting.

It was also decided that the action would be taken against the federal employees who planned to support the PTI’s long march.

Directives were issued to ensure freedom of movement and functioning of educational institutions during the long march.