Govt finalising whistleblower reward system as FBR reforms accelerate: Bilal Azhar Kayani

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday said the government was in the final stages of preparing revised rules for a strengthened whistleblower reward system as part of wide-ranging reforms underway in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to curb tax evasion, widen the tax net, and enhance compliance.

Responding to questions in the National Assembly, he said the whistleblower mechanism—approved in principle by the Prime Minister—was being redesigned to strike the right balance between reporting major tax evasion and protecting honest taxpayers from harassment.

“We want a system where genuine whistleblowers feel protected and rewarded, but businesses are not unjustly targeted. This balance is essential,” he said.

Kayani said inputs from major chambers of commerce had been incorporated to ensure a fair and transparent framework. The revised rules, currently under preparation, would be shared with the House once finalized.

“Digital invoicing, POS integration and data-driven compliance are central to capturing maximum business transactions,” he said.

Kayani said FBR had also ensured the confidentiality and security of its systems through multiple third-party audits, while new risk-management tools and integrated data systems were being developed to identify non-filers and evaders without burdening compliant taxpayers.

Responding to supplementary questions, the minister said the prime minister personally reviewed FBR’s reform progress every week and monitored each milestone. “Improving FBR’s performance, expanding the tax base and curbing evasion are daily priorities of the government,” he said.

Kayani said FBR’s ongoing reforms revolved around people, technology and processes.

He said audit capacity was being expanded through training and by adding private-sector professionals, while artificial intelligence was being deployed to improve audit selection, identify under-reporting and reduce unnecessary harassment.

“AI-driven audits, digital production tracking, lifestyle audits and detection of fake and flying invoices are transforming enforcement in Pakistan,” he said, adding that an 84-member dedicated cell was already scrutinizing high-risk cases using data analytics.

He reiterated that while the government was tightening enforcement against evaders, it was equally committed to making tax payment easier for honest citizens. “The goal is clear: facilitate compliant taxpayers and tighten the net around those who evade,” he stressed.

Kayani expressed confidence that with continued reforms and strong political oversight, Pakistan would achieve deeper tax-base expansion, stronger revenues and sustainable fiscal stability.