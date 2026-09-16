Govt. facilitating business community to promote investment & increase exports, PM tells Pak-Japan CEO

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the government was taking all possible measures to provide facilities to the business community, promote investment, and increase exports.

The prime minister met with Chaudhry Asif Mahmood, CEO of the Pak-Japan Group, here at the Prime Minister’s Office, a news release said.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of effective measures to promote Pakistani products in international markets, expand access to new global markets, address the difficulties faced by exporters, and increase the volume of the country’s exports.

The meeting focused on facilities for the business community, measures to boost the country’s exports, and steps for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

Discussions also covered providing a conducive environment for overseas Pakistanis to invest, as well as effective measures to resolve their issues.

The meeting also touched upon matters related to further expanding trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.

Prime Minister’s Adviser Haroon Akhtar was also present at the meeting