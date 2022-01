ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government was ensuring on the completion of people-oriented projects of basic amenities like health, education, low-cost housing, social projects and clean water on priority basis.

The Prime Minister was talking to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, who called on him here.

Matters relating to Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and the progress of ongoing development projects in the province were discussed.

