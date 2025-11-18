Govt. ensuring all possible facilities to members of visiting Sikh community: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Tuesday, said that the government was committed to providing all possible facilities to the Sikh community visiting Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was home to numerous sacred religious sites for Sikhs, where members of the Sikh community from all over the world came to perform their religious rituals and Pakistan ensured their hospitality.

The prime minister met with President of Sikhs of America Jasdeep Singh who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and Pakistani-American businessman Sajid Tarar.

The prime minister while extending a warm welcome to Jasdeep Singh, said that it was a matter of pride that Pakistan was ensuring the maintenance of Sikh community’s sacred sites and Gurdwaras, as well as providing all possible facilities.

He assured that the government would develop a strategy to further enhance the welfare of the Sikh community in Pakistan and provide additional facilities to Sikh pilgrims from around the world.

While referring to the Pakistani diaspora, the prime minister highlighted that they were playing a vital role in the country’s development, prosperity and bringing global recognition to Pakistan.

Jasdeep Singh thanked the prime minister and the government of Pakistan for their hospitality and the warm reception extended to Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan.