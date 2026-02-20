Govt ensures full restoration of Motorway fencing, crime drops by 40%

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): The Government of Pakistan has taken comprehensive and decisive measures to address the issue of damaged and stolen fencing along the country’s motorway network, ensuring enhanced safety and security for commuters.

According to official sources, the initiative follows the Prime Minister’s directives to address damaged and stolen fencing, which posed risks from stray animals and unauthorized pedestrian entry. A nationwide assessment was carried out to determine the extent of damage, leading to immediate restoration on a war footing to plug all identified gaps.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) and the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) jointly developed comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to safeguard motorway fencing and prevent future theft and damage.

Field formations of both organizations now maintain a detailed record of installed fencing. In case of theft or damage, immediate legal action is initiated, including registration of FIRs against offenders. The NHMP also actively pursues recovery of stolen assets, while the NHA ensures prompt reinstallation to maintain uninterrupted safety standards.

Officials termed fence theft and damage a recurring challenge; however, amendments in relevant laws are under process in consultation with the Law & Justice Division to enhance penalties and deter offenders.

A joint survey of damaged or stolen fencing for January 2026 has been completed and shared with the Ministry of Communications. Such joint assessments are conducted on a monthly basis to ensure timely identification and rectification of vulnerabilities along motorways.

Highlighting improved oversight, authorities said a comprehensive monitoring mechanism is in place. Patrolling operations are supervised in real time through technology-based systems, supplemented by mandatory daily supervisory patrols and random inspections to ensure strict compliance with operational standards.

As a result of focused identification of crime-prone areas, enhanced patrolling, deployment of anti-crime squads and strengthened coordination with other law enforcement agencies, motorway-related crime has decreased by 40 percent — from 81 cases in 2024 to 48 cases in 2025.

They reaffirmed that repair and reinstallation of damaged or missing fencing is carried out on a daily basis to ensure the safety of road users. The government remains committed to maintaining secure and safe motorways through sustained monitoring, legal enforcement and inter-agency coordination.