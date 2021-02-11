ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Thursday said the federal employees from grade 1 to 19 would be given ad hoc relief of 25 percent while the issues of their upgradation would be resolved after the budget.

He was addressing a press conference here along with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

He said there was a disparity of 100 to 200 percent between the salaries of different departments.

The Finance Ministry would issue the notification for the ad hoc relief later today, which would be merged in the budget, he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan talked to two chief ministers and asked them to resolve the issue of salaries of the provincial employees as per directives of the Federal Government.

Upgradation of employees had already been done in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

LIVE #APPNews : Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and MoS Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan addressing press conference #Islamabad . @PervezKhattakPK @ShkhRasheed @Ali_MuhammadPTI https://t.co/A4ND61Oail — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) February 11, 2021

Pervez Khattak said the ad hoc relief would continue till the decisions of the Pay and Pension Commission.

He said the issue of time scale promotions would also be resolved in the budget. The promotions would be given by looking into the performance of employees, he added.

The minister said directions would also be issued for settling the issues of lady health workers.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said the ad hoc relief would be given to employees of grade 1 to 19 and Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh had also given his consent in that regard.

The salaries of employees of grade 20 to 22 would be increased in the budget, he added.

The Interior Minister said the government committee led by Pervez Khattak met the prime minister, who gave approval for increase in the salaries. All the issues with the employees were resolved amicably, and the government would remain in contact with them to further facilitate them.

Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan thanked the prime minister for taking keen interest in the issues of employees. The government followed the model of the Riyasat-i-Madina as the prime minister was trying to end the disparity in employees’ pays. Their upgradations would also be done, he added.

He appreciated the employees for showing patience and undertaking a peaceful movement for their rights.

To a question, Sheikh Rasheed said the issues with Tehreek Labaik Pakistan would also be settled.

He said a budget proposal would be put before the cabinet to better meet the financial needs of the army, Rangers, police and other law enforcement departments.

He said all cases against the protesting employees would be withdrawn and the arrested protesters would be released.