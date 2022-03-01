LAHORE, Mar 1 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the government was fully cognizant of the problems faced by people due to price-hike and was taking all possible measures to protect them from the negative effects of imported inflation due to rising prices of goods in the international markets.

These people-friendly measures included Rs. 10 reduction in the per liter prices of petrol and diesel as well as Rs. 5 per unit cut in electricity tariff, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during his separate meetings here with Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Multan and Sahiwal Divisions.

He further said that 100% tax exemption for Information Technology (IT) companies and freelancers, no restriction on keeping foreign currency and 100% rebate on capital gain tax on investment in startups, for the promotion of IT and creation of ample job opportunities for youth were also part of the measures.

Besides, the Prime Minister said that the government, under the Kamyab Jawan Program, will spend Rs. 407 billion for subsidized business loans during the next years. Cash assistance for the poor families under Ehsaas Program has also been increased from Rs. 12000 to 14000, he added.

He also mentioned other measures of the government including the introduction internship scheme of Rs. 30,000 per month for the unemployed graduates and the allocation of Rs. 38 billion for 2.6 million educational scholarships.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the government was doing all to minimize the negative effects of inflation through targeted subsidies and enabling investment-friendly climate for the creation of maximum job opportunities for youth.

He directed the MPs to strengthen their contacts with masses for making them fully aware of the government’s various ongoing schemes initiated to ensure socioeconomic development of the country.

The Prime Minister said that the schemes included universal health coverage under the Naya Pakistan National Sehat Card, Ration Riayat Program under Ehsaas Card, loans for crops and the provision of quality seeds, fertilizer and insecticides on cheaper rates under Kissan Card; home financing, soft business loans and professional skills training of youth under the Kamyab Jawan and Kamyab Pakistan Programs and other poor-oriented measures.

He further directed the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) MPs to activate the party workers at lower tiers to ensure the victory of PTI in the upcoming local government elections in Punjab.