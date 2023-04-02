Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said the government was determined to unpack the full potential of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by making it the centerpiece of economic diplomacy for the region.

In a tweet on his social media handle, he said, “Reopening of Khunjrab Pass is critical to accelerating trade between Pakistan & China. The government is determined to unpack the full potential of CPEC by making it the centerpiece of our economic diplomacy for the region. Trade & connectivity are the building blocks of prosperity.”