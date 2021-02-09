ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for supporting a “corruption-friendly” system in the Senate elections Tuesday, said the present government was determined to stop the cycle of corruption and money laundering that was debilitating the nation.

“The videos showing the shameful way in which politicians buy & sell votes in Senate reflects the total destruction of the nation’s morality by successive ruling elites as they drowned the nation in debt.

Cycle of corruption & money laundering is a sordid tale of our political elite”, Imran Khan tweeted after the media-leak of a video showing distribution of money by and among some members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before the 2018 Senate elections.

“They spend money to come to power & then use this political power to make money to purchase bureaucrats, media & other decision-makers to consolidate their power & rob nation’s wealth – money laundering it into offshore accounts/ foreign assets / palatial residences abroad,” he remarked.

“This is what the PDM cabal wants to now protect by supporting a corruption-friendly system. We are determined to stop this cycle of corruption & money laundering that is debilitating the nation,” the prime minister maintained.