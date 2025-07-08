Govt delivering on all fronts, says Senator Siddiqui

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, asserted that the coalition government has delivered tangible progress across all sectors, with economic recovery marking a significant boost to its political standing.

In a televised interview, Siddiqui—who also chairs the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs—praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership at the federal level and lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her performance in Punjab. He emphasized that Nawaz Sharif, irrespective of formal designation, continues to serve as the most influential figure in Pakistan’s decision-making landscape.

The senator dismissed media claims regarding Nawaz Sharif’s alleged intention to visit to PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, calling the reports “entirely false and baseless.” He attributed the emergence of such rumors to a media vacuum triggered by PTI’s reduced visibility and the easing of political tensions.

Commenting on PTI’s internal dynamics, Siddiqui described Imran Khan’s political trajectory as increasingly isolated, citing internal fragmentation as the party’s major hurdle. He urged Khan to prioritize intra-party reconciliation over external political maneuvers.

Acknowledging the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) consistent and constructive role in the governing alliance, he clarified that political support should not be construed as blanket agreement, and appreciated PPP’s engaged approach.

Commending former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Siddiqui recognized his efforts in safeguarding Pakistan’s interests on the global stage.