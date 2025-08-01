Govt decreases petrol prices Rs 7.54

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 01 (APP): The government on Thursday increased the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs1.48 per liter whereas the price of Motor Spirit Petrol decreased by Rs 7.54 per litre.

The price of HSD was fixed at Rs 285.83 per litre as against its existing price of Rs 284.35 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the price of Petrol was decreased by Rs 7.54 per litre as MS Petrol would be available at Rs 264.61 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs 272.15 per litre during next fortnight starting from August 1, 2025, it added.

The government has revised the prices of petroleum products for the fortnight starting from August 1, 2025, based on the recommendations of OGRA & the relevant ministries, it added.