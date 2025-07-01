Govt. decides to enhance water storage capacity: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, July 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that in view of India’s nefarious designs to weaponize water, the government had decided to enhance the water storage capacity in the country.

During a visit to the National Emergencies Operations Center, the prime minister said that an international court (Permanent Court of Arbitration) announced a supplemental order, emphasizing that India had no authority to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally.

“But the enemy has certain evil designs against Pakistan and wanted to take steps against the waters treaty,” he said adding in view of this, the government had decided to fast-track the non-controversial water storage capacity projects under Water Accord with the provinces, as the same had a legal provision in this regard.

He stressed that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had a critical role in this regard also.

In his remarks telecast on the national Tv channels, the prime minister further recollected the disastrous impacts of the catastrophic floods during 2022, causing the entire country to suffer from the trails of natural calamity.

The prime minister said Pakistan, unfortunately, was on among the countries on the world map which could be hit by natural disasters like cloudbursts despite the fact that the country had hardly any contribution to greenhouse effects.

During the year 2022, Pakistan had suffered more than any country in the world, he observed.

The prime minister further said that the glacial melting due to heat waves also demanded the highest level of preparedness.

“What happened in Swat in which precious lives were lost, engulfed the entire nation in pall of gloom,” he said and stressed that they should take an honest review of the incident, directing for a formulation of a comprehensive mechanism in collaboration with the provinces to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The prime minister also directed for compilation of report in this regard.

He opined that in the aftermath of floods of 2022, the relevant ministers negotiated the grants and public private partnership for building resilient infrastructure in the country.

The prime minister appreciated the facility of National Emergencies Operations Center and expressed the hope that the relevant authorities would fully utilize this resilient platform for the progress of the country’s economy and social sectors.

He also assured complete support of the government in strengthening the institute and its capacity building.

The prime minster further appreciating the NDMA said that he was glad it had organized relief operations seamlessly to Turkiye and Myanmar.

He hoped that this world class facility was connected with the provinces, and with interventions like early warning system had been conveying the provinces the real time information.

During his visit, the prime minister was given a briefing over the current monsoon season, the floods situation and the precautionary measures taken in this regard.