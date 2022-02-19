Govt decides 15% raise in ASF salary: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said that the government had decided to raise the salaries of Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel by 15 % like other

civil armed forces.



Prime Minister Imran Khan had given his approval in that regard today, he said in a statement.

The ASF employees would get the increase in their salary with effect from March 1, he added.



The minister said the prime minister had approved 15 percent increase in the salaries of the civil armed forces last week. The government had already announced 15 per cent disparity allowance for the federal government employees from grade 1-19, he added.