Govt cracks down on substandard LPG cylinders, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday told the Senate that strict action was being taken against the manufacturing and sale of substandard LPG cylinders to prevent deadly blasts reported from different parts of the country.

Responding to a motion moved by Senator Waqar Mehdi that the House may discuss the issue of manufacturing of substandard gas cylinders and un-regulate refilling units, the minister said the concern raised over LPG-related accidents was valid, noting that investigations had shown safety standards were often not followed during the manufacturing process.

He said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had prescribed clear manufacturing standards, mandatory testing procedures and qualification requirements, adding that compliance was being continuously monitored.

He said substandard cylinders found in the market were analysed and seized, while manufacturers, distributors and shopkeepers involved in violations were proceeded against under the law.

He said that such incidents increased during the winter season, prompting intensified inspections, closure of unsafe manufacturing units and a review of existing regulations to strengthen public safety.