Govt concentrating on speedy, sustainable uplift of NMDs: KP CM

PESHAWAR, Jan 03 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the accelerated and sustainable development of the newly merged districts as one of the key focus area of his government.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress on the ongoing developmental schemes in merged districts held here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat the other day, said an official handout issued here Sunday.

Beside, administrative secretaries of Irrigation, Communications and Works, Local Government and Public Health Engineering, the meeting was also attended by other relevant high ups.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing and new development projects in various sectors in the merged districts.

Addressing participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government was spending huge resources on developmental projects in newly merged districts with the aim to bring these backward areas at par with other developed areas of the province.

He further said that no compromise will be made on the quantity and quality of development projects in the merged districts adding that developmental projects will be executed in all areas the tribal districts on equal basis keeping in view the population and needs of the people.

The Chief Minister directed the high-ups of all the concerned departments to further speed up the implementation of the development projects and to put in place an effective mechanism of monitoring effective to ensure the quality of these projects saying that both the quality and quantity of development projects will not be compromised at any cost and the concerned authorities should carry out regular field visits to make sure that the projects are being executed as per the fixed standards.

The Chief Minister also directed the concerned quarters keep in view the genuine needs of local people and population strengthen of localities and while identifying new schemes for these areas and finalize development schemes purely on the basis of merit.

Mahmood Khan said that merger of the ex-FATA aimed at sustainable and sustainable development of those areas and alleviating the decades-old backwardness and deprivation of the people of these areas for which the government will utilise all available resources.

He said that his government was spending huge resources on the developmental schemes of the merged districts and made it clear to the high ups of all the department that it was their duty to ensure that these development projects are executed as per the fixed standards, completed in time and their benefits reach the maximum population adding that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

The Chief Minister directed the Planning and Development Department to submit a detailed report on all the development projects undertaken in the merged districts during the last two years after reviewing the physical progress and quality of works on those projects.

He also directed the Public Health Engineering Department to carry out feasibility study for clean drinking water supply scheme in Sulaiman Khel and Dotani areas of Waziristan, and Mulaguri and Shalman areas of Khyber District.