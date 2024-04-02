Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar energy

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP): Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Tuesday said the federal government was committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar energy on fast track.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting to switch all agricultural tube wells on solar energy, said a press release.

He said the government suffered Rs 80 billion loss due to these agricultural tube wells. He directed the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) officials to provide detailed information about feeders dedicated to the agricultural tube wells.

He said a comprehensive plan would be devised with consultation of all stakeholders to ensure a sustainable and efficient energy solution for Balochistan’s agricultural sector.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Power, Chief Secretary Balochistan, and other officials.