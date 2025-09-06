Govt committed to supporting startups, young entrepreneurs: Rana Mashhood

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Sep 06 (APP):Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that the government is taking comprehensive measures to promote entrepreneurship and turn young people’s business ideas into reality.

Addressing the Young Entrepreneurs Fest 2025 at Expo Centre, here on Saturday, he said that Pakistan’s talented youth are the country’s greatest asset, as they have the skills, creativity, and determination to achieve anything and play a vital role in the nation’s progress.

PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood said that the government is committed to providing all possible facilities for young entrepreneurs, startups, and innovative ventures. “Entrepreneurship not only creates employment opportunities but also strengthens the national economy. Our youth must play their role in building a resilient Pakistan through their talent and potential,” he said.

The Chairman underlined that young people are the guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity, which is why the government is encouraging startups and ensuring provision of resources. Referring to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, he said the Digital Youth Hub is a revolutionary initiative aimed at empowering young people by providing access to knowledge, skills, and employment opportunities at an unprecedented scale. This platform will benefit not only urban youth but also young people from rural areas, bridging gaps in access to opportunities, he added.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan informed the audience that online courses and certification programmes are being launched to equip youth with global-standard skills, enabling them to establish a strong presence in freelancing and the digital economy. “Alongside skill development, guidance, financial support, and investment opportunities will also be extended to startups to ensure their sustainable growth,” he added.

He stressed that Pakistan must rapidly move towards freelancing and e-commerce, and youth should step forward to play a leading role in the IT sector. He urged young people to fully benefit from government programmes, transform their lives, and align their futures with Pakistan’s progress. “The Youth Programme has already set the country on a path of development, and this progress cannot be stopped. Pakistani youth will continue to prove themselves, not only at home but across the world,” he remarked.

The Chairman, commenting on the broader economic outlook, said that Pakistan had been close to bankruptcy, but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership saved the country from default. “Within two years, Pakistan will be out of the IMF programme. Presently, there are temporary challenges, but they will be overcome, and the future holds improvement. Every coming day will bring progress for Pakistan,” he said.

Rana Mashhood also announced a project called “Perfect Pitch”, which includes Innovation Awards for young men and women presenting new ideas. “Through incubation centres and the ‘Perfect Pitch’ programme, we are preparing to launch one of the biggest Made in Pakistan initiatives in the country’s history,” he revealed.

He said the government fully supports young entrepreneurs, even during challenges. “We are committed to our goals. Your success is Pakistan’s success, and we are doing everything possible to achieve it,” he said.