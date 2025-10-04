Govt committed to support teaching profession: President

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari said the government of Pakistan was strongly committed to supporting the teaching profession by taking different initiatives.

In a message on the occasion of World Teachers Day observed on October 5, he said, “Initiatives to strengthen teacher training institutions, integrate technology into classrooms, improve working conditions, and uphold the dignity and respect of teachers remain central to our vision for a robust, inclusive, and future-ready education system.”

He extended his heartfelt felicitations to teachers in Pakistan and across the globe.

He said, “This day reminds us to celebrate the noble profession of teaching and to acknowledge the dedication, wisdom, and sacrifices of those who shape minds, nurture character, and illuminate the path of knowledge for generations.”

“Teaching is not merely a profession; it is a sacred calling of the highest order. Teachers are the custodians of knowledge and values, guiding young minds toward truth, justice, and excellence,” he said, adding, “Their influence extends far beyond classrooms — transforming lives, strengthening communities, and laying the foundations of enlightened and prosperous societies.”

President Zardari said, “In Pakistan, teachers have always been at the forefront of nation-building. From remote villages to bustling cities, they continue to impart knowledge, often under challenging circumstances and with limited resources.”

“Yet, their resilience and commitment remain unwavering, ensuring that our youth are equipped to contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress and prosperity,” he continued.

He said, “Today, however, the role of teachers has become even more critical. In a world shaped by rapid technological advancements, evolving economic realities, and pressing global challenges such as climate change, inequality, and conflict, teachers stand as the vanguard of hope and transformation.”

“To prepare students for this complex era, teachers must be empowered with modern pedagogical skills, digital tools, and continuous professional development, so that they can nurture not only knowledgeable individuals but also adaptable, innovative, and compassionate citizens,” he remarked.

He said, “Teachers are pivotal to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-4) quality education for all — and to realizing Pakistan’s aspiration of becoming a knowledge-based, equitable, and progressive society.”

“On this day, we must also renew our collective responsibility as a nation. Families, communities, civil society, and the private sector all share the duty of honouring and supporting teachers. A society that values its teachers secures its future; respecting and empowering them is indispensable for fostering unity, innovation, and sustainable national development,” he added.

While paying rich tribute to all teachers for their tireless service and invaluable contributions, he said, “Let us pledge to respect, support, and empower them so they may continue to guide our children toward wisdom, excellence, and progress.”

“May Allah Almighty bless our teachers, strengthen our education system, and guide us on the path of knowledge, peace, and prosperity,” he concluded.