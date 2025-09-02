Govt committed to support initiatives highlighting country’s intellectual legacy: Aurangzeb Khichi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 02 (APP):Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has said that culture is a powerful tool for promoting Pakistan’s heritage and soft image worldwide, and the government is committed to supporting initiatives that highlight the country’s artistic and intellectual legacy.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of two major exhibitions, “Ustad Bashir-ud-din – A Restrained Grace” and “Bleeding Borders”, organized by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the Minister stressed that Pakistan’s cultural diplomacy must be strengthened through exhibitions, exchanges, and joint ventures with friendly countries.

The exhibitions were formally opened by the Minister in the presence of distinguished guests, including Mr. Daniel Arsenault, Political, Economic and Cultural Counsellor at the Canadian High Commission, and Mr. Jean-Charles Allard, Deputy Head of Mission at the French Embassy. M. Ayoub Jamali, DG PNCA, diplomats, and a large number of art enthusiasts also attended the ceremony.

Both exhibitions have been curated by eminent art critic and curator Aasim Akhtar. The event began with a panel discussion featuring Amin Rehman, Arif Hasan Akhundzada, and Salman Asif, moderated by Akhtar. The discussion provided a stimulating platform for artists and audiences to reflect on the inspirations and themes underlying the showcased works.

“Ustad Bashir-ud-din – A Restrained Grace” presents drawings, projections of paintings, and archival material related to Ustad Bashir-ud-din, who studied at the Mayo School of Arts and later taught at the National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore, after its restructuring in 1958. Known for his mastery in miniature painting, wash painting, and drawing, Bashir-ud-din taught at the institution from 1953 until his retirement in 1982, nurturing generations of artists and designers. Forty of his drawings are being displayed publicly for the first time in this exhibition, accompanied by a catalogue with academic essays written by Mrs. Salima Hashmi, Aasim Akhtar, and Zohreen Murtaza.

In the second gallery, Bashir-ud-din’s son, Amin Rehman, a contemporary Toronto-based artist, presents his project “Bleeding Borders.” His work, inspired by deep historical inquiry, documents the lives of communities along Pakistan’s borderlands with India, Iran, and Afghanistan. Through forty mixed-media works including neon signage and video projections, Rehman explores migration, trade routes, foreign interventions, and the social and economic realities of border communities. Catalogue texts for this exhibition have been contributed by Dr. Lee Rodney, Manar AboTouk, Varda Nisar, Asim Akhtar, and Zohreen Murtaza.

In an exclusive talk with APP, the Minister highlighted the role of Pakistanis living abroad in promoting culture. He said the diaspora in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom has not forgotten its roots, which is a highly encouraging sign. “Today’s exhibition is a testament to that connection, where the artist may be based in Canada but remains deeply tied to his homeland,” he observed.

He also thanked the Canadian Embassy for supporting the Pakistani community, acknowledging that the Canadian government has consistently encouraged sports, education, and arts-related initiatives of Pakistanis living abroad. “PNCA deserves appreciation for hosting such meaningful exhibitions that not only preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy but also build bridges of understanding between nations,” he added.

The exhibitions will remain on display at the National Art Gallery in Islamabad until September 12 (closed on Saturdays).