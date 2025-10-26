Govt committed to strengthening Padel game: Attaullah Tarar

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that Padel game is gaining popularity and public and private sectors must join hands to further strengthen this game.

While addressing the closing ceremony of the First Punjab Padel Championship 2025 here on Sunday he said, “Padel is a very good sports.”

He appreciated the Padel Assocation for holding the tournament and said that such events play vital role to promote the game.

He said, “Whether it is Punjab government or federal we are committed to promote Padel at maximum level.”

He said that on behalf of federal government he would like to announce that a policy was being brought to make Padel courts and to make the game more accessible.

The minister said, “Padel has gain popularity in a short period of time and if this game would have a support of renowned tennis players like Aisam ul Haq Qureshi

it would further excel.”

Federal minister said that it was our national duty to provide facilities to our youngsters and promote Padel like other sports.

Attaullah Tarar said that politics and sports must be kept separate.

Responding to a question, he said that Capital Development Authority had set up Padel courts in F6 area in Islamabad and people had also made Padel courts on rooftops.

He said, “No doubt government has to play it’s role and focus must

be on spending more budget on providing maximum facilities to youngsters.”

He further said that they way forward was public-private partnership under which efforts should be made to facilitate this sports.

He said he would invite Padel Assocation, organizers of this sports arena to have a formal meeting adding that youth minister’s of all provinces and federal government should sit together to make a Padel policy.

Attaullah Tarar said, “National Padel policy will help to promote players and the association would get a recognition.”

He said he wanted to take Padel to rural areas and the government intervention in this regard was highly important.

To another query he said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty the country’s security and safety was in good hands.

He said, “Pakistan has always given a befitting response to any sort of aggression and Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable.”

He said that country’s foreign relations had improved a lot adding that Pakistan bilateral meetings would be held with Saudi Arabia, focusing on trade, investment and improving Pakistan’s economy and with regard to Saudi Arabia’s investment coming to Pakistan.

He said that the world was acknowledging Pakistan as a country which was playing role for world peace and creating good environment.

He said that like Shadur Polo festival there must be Padel tournament at a good scenic location and this would yield good results for the Padel.

Later, the minister distributed prizes among the winners of the Padel Championship.