Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Federal Minister

FAISALABAD, Nov 03 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Friday said that the government was committed to strengthen national economy on top priority basis and in this connection the economic activities would be promoted to provide employment opportunities to the masses.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Lyallpur Galleria-3 at Canal Express Way here, he said that Islam put extreme emphasis on the promotion of economic activities as it was the source of protecting the people from violation of the law.

He said that about 72 major and minor industries were directly or indirectly linked with the real estate sector and those who were working in real estate industry were actually help in promoting economic activities and providing employment opportunities to the people.

He said that Pakistan was bestowed with great natural resources and the caretaker government was making strenuous efforts to accelerate the pace of national progress and prosperity by using these resources transparently.

He said that the accumulation of wealth was prohibited when it was collected through prohibited mode. However, promotion of economic activities was a great virtue because it helped the masses to get livelihood in easy way, he added.

He said that every citizen should contribute his role in dragging Pakistan out of prevalent situation so that ‘we could materialize the dream of developed and prosperous country’.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Premier Group Sohail Khatak, Managing Director Star Marketing Akhlaq Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.