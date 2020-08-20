Govt committed to root out menace of corruption: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab on Thursday said that the present government was committed to root out menace of corruption from the country and practical steps were being taken in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, she said government is pursuing national interests instead of political interests and there will be no compromise on corrupt mafia.

She said government would take action against those responsible for the sugar, wheat price hike and action initiated on basis of a sugar inquiry report will be taken to its logical conclusion.

She assured that her government will not allow anyone to go against public interest and mint money through graft. “We will not spare people who are creating different crisis in the country”.

She said the Sugar inquiry report had not only raised questions on the country’s previous sugar policies but had also identified loopholes in the food chain.

She underlined that it was her government’s priority to protect interests of the poor segment of society so that they could not be burdened.

“The government will take on all the mafias in the country one by one. Everyone will be held accountable, no matter how rich or politically powerful”, she added.

The inquiry report on sugar had revealed names of many bigwigs, she said, adding, law enforcement agencies to take strict action against those who are experts or involved in sugar Mafia.

Replying to a question , she said despite threats and pressures to halt the Commission’s probe, the inquiry body not only completed its work, but the prime minister also fulfilled his promise of making the report public.