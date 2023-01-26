Govt committed to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis: Turi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Thursday said that resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis, working in various countries is the top priority of the present government.

Addressing the ceremony here, the minister said that the government was also striving to explore more employment opportunities for labourers and skilled workers in other countries so that they can earn for their families.

He said that these overseas Pakistanis are not only supporting their families by working hard but are also strengthening the country’s economy through foreign remittances.

Sajid said that the ministry is well aware of the issues being faced by overseas Pakistanis and assured them that they are free to contact him personally to address their concerns.

He said that overseas Pakistanis have always proved themselves as an asset to Pakistan and their welfare is the top priority of the incumbent government.

The minister said that the welfare of expatriate Pakistanis was a priority of the government. Appreciating the role of overseas Pakistanis, he said these are overseas Pakistanis who always come forward to support Pakistan in difficult times.

He said that Pakistan is destined for progress and development as our nation is determined and adamant to rise above the present challenges.

