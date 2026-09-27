Govt committed to provision of accurate information: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan was committed to ensuring the provision of accurate and authentic information to citizens, promoting transparency, and safeguarding the right to access information.

In a message on International Day for Universal Access to Information observed on September 28, he said the government was taking measures to further strengthen effective communication between public institutions and citizens by harnessing modern technologies and digital platforms.

He said, “Pakistan joins the international community in observing the International Day for Universal Access to Information, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the fundamental democratic right of citizens to access information, as well as to the responsibility of public institutions to provide and facilitate the exchange of information.”

“This year, the International Day is being observed under the theme, Upholding Information Integrity in the Digital Age: The Role of Access to Information in Addressing Information Disorder,” he said, adding, “The theme aptly draws attention to one of the major challenges confronting access to information today: the proliferation of false and misleading information and the problems arising from it.”

“Access to information is a fundamental right and a cornerstone of a transparent, accountable, and informed society. Providing citizens with accurate, timely, and reliable information is a responsibility of public institutions and it also empowers citizens to make informed decisions and play an effective role in matters of national importance,” he explained.

He said, “In today’s digital age, technological advancement and social media have made access to information easier and more widespread than ever before. However, the rapid spread of unverified, misleading, and false information has also emerged as a serious challenge. Information disorder can create uncertainty in society and erode public trust in institutions and sources of information.”

“In this context, the right to access information has assumed even greater significance. The timely dissemination of authentic and reliable information, greater transparency, rigorous fact-checking, and responsible communication can play a vital role in countering information disorder,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister said, “The observance of the International Day for Universal Access to Information calls upon us to renew our commitment to creating an information environment in which every citizen has easy access to accurate, reliable, and timely information, while collectively shouldering the responsibility of preventing the spread of false and misleading information.”

“Article 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees every citizen the right to access information in all matters of public importance. This constitutional guarantee has been translated into a framework for citizens’ access to information through legislation and institutional arrangements,” he added.

He said, “The Pakistan Information Commission serves as a forum for safeguarding citizens’ right of access to information and for redressing their relevant complaints. The process of digitizing records of government offices and institutions is also under way to ensure their preservation and facilitation for public access.”

He expressed confidence that the government, media, civil society, educational institutions, technology experts, and citizens will work together to play their respective roles in safeguarding information integrity and building an informed, responsible, and transparent society.