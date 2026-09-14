Govt Committed to Protecting Vulnerable Segments Through Petrol Price Relief: Ali Pervaiz Malik

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Monday said the government was committed to protecting vulnerable segments of society by providing targeted relief on petrol prices during difficult economic times.

Speaking to a private television channel, the minister said the government had formulated a strategy to continue the relief scheme until petrol prices stabilised. He added that reasonable resources had been allocated to sustain the initiative and provide support to those most affected by rising fuel costs.

Addressing concerns over fuel availability, Malik said the government remained focused on ensuring uninterrupted supplies of petroleum products despite the challenging regional situation.

He said all necessary measures were being taken to maintain adequate fuel stocks and ensure the availability of petroleum products across the country, adding that the government would continue to monitor the situation closely.