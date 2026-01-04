Govt committed to protect rights of special persons: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan was committed to protect the rights of all special persons, including the visually impaired, provide them equal opportunities, and create an equal society.

In a message on World Braille Day observed on 4th January, 2026, he said, “Today, on the occasion of World Braille Day, I express my feelings of goodwill to the visually impaired in Pakistan and around the world.”

He said, “Louis Braille’s revolutionary tactile writing system created opportunities for education, access to information and a dignified life for millions of visually impaired people around the world.”

“Rightly recognizing the profound importance of this system, the United Nations General Assembly declared 4th January as World Braille Day in 2018,” he said adding, “The outstanding services of the visually impaired in Pakistan in various fields while adopting Braille are proof that ability and high performance make their way through every difficulty.”

The prime minister said, “The visually impaired in Pakistan are working with great dedication after succeeding in various fields and even in competitive examinations. In this regard, Ms. Saima Saleem is prominent, who is performing her duties in Pakistan’s United Nations Mission as an officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

“Indeed, such achievements are shining examples of perseverance, competence, and national dignity. And undoubtedly, they are also a reflection of the strength of accessible education and social cooperation,” he remarked.

He said, “Pakistan is a member of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD). Pakistan also ratified the Marrakesh Treaty in 2023 to ensure access to knowledge and information. Under this treaty, the commitment to provide published materials in accessible formats for people with visual impairment or disabilities was reiterated.”

“In order to protect the rights of the visually impaired, apart from the government, at the societal level, I appeal to educational institutions, civil society, the private sector and the media to further strengthen their joint efforts and cooperation for the promotion of Braille literacy, accessible facilities,” he added.

He said, “Let us as a nation renew our resolve that no citizen is left behind and everyone is provided opportunities to realize their potential, so that every individual, regardless of visual ability, can play their valuable and meaningful role in the development of Pakistan.”