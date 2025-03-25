Govt committed to promoting green energy in Pakistan: Awais

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Tuesday reiterated that the incumbent government is committed to promoting green energy in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony after inaugurating Pakistan’s 1st 120 KW fast Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station here, the minister said said EV is the future of Pakistan. The power tariff for electric charging has been reduced from Rs 71 to Rs 39. The electricity tariff would be further reduced, he added.

The minister said that the private sector should play its role in national development. The future would be greener and cleaner as compared to the past, he said.

Later taking to media persons, Awais said that the prices of electricity would further decease in next few days and the Prime Minister would soon announce good news.

He refuted news appeared in section of press about not slashing electricity tariff. “We stand by our word and our promises are not like those of the previous government,” he said.

He emphasized the government’s ongoing commitment to a cleaner, greener future. He highlighted how initiatives like GoGreen Avenue’s fast-charging station are playing a crucial role in transforming Pakistan’s energy and transportation sectors.

He reaffirmed that the government is determined to lead Pakistan into a new era of clean energy, and the successful launch of this fast charging station reflects the nation’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions and promoting electric mobility.

The Minister also praised the collaboration between the public and private sectors, which has been vital in driving this forward-looking initiative.

He acknowledged the importance of such partnerships in achieving the nation’s environmental goals and emphasized that the government would continue to support green energy projects and policies that foster sustainability.

He further added that the launch of this station is a significant milestone in our collective journey toward building a sustainable energy infrastructure.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever 120 KW fast charging station set up by Go Green Avenue.