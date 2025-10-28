Govt committed to preparing youth for global challenges: Khalid Magsi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi Tuesday said that the government is determined to prepare the youth in line with global market demands, providing them with modern skills and education to meet the challenges of the contemporary world.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Science and Technology would extend full support to universities in enhancing academic standards, promoting innovation, and strengthening research capacity across the country.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with the newly appointed Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Professor Dr. Raheel Qamar, who called on him today.

The two discussed matters related to administrative affairs, academic quality, and institutional development.

Khalid Magsi underscored the importance of linkages between academia and industry to ensure that graduates are equipped with the skills needed in modern workplaces.

He also assured full cooperation of the Ministry in supporting COMSATS University’s initiatives for educational excellence and research advancement.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, a veteran molecular geneticist and science policy leader, has recently taken charge as Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad. Dr. Qamar is a highly respected academic and distinguished administrator with extensive international experience, formally assuming charge to mark the commencement of a new strategic tenure for the multi-campus institution under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

A recipient of Pakistan’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) and a Fellow of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences, his groundbreaking research in molecular genetics, population genomics, and health sciences has significantly contributed to understanding genetic diversity and inherited diseases.

During the meeting, Dr. Raheel Qamar also completed the formalities to commence his five-year tenure as Rector and sought the active support of the Minister in his capacity as Pro-Chancellor for addressing institutional challenges in line with the national science and technology agenda.

Upon his arrival at the CUI Principal Seat, the Rector was warmly received by the senior management.

Following the official handover, he convened a meeting with the staff and faculty, urging all stakeholders to work in coherence to make CUI the institution of choice for students in Pakistan and the Islamic world.

Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar’s return holds particular significance as he played a key role in transforming COMSATS Institute of Information Technology into a full-fledged university.

In his concluding remarks, the Rector expressed profound gratitude for the trust reposed in him by the Chancellor of CUI, the President of Pakistan, and the CUI Senate, and issued a call for collective effort and institutional harmony to achieve the university’s vision.