Govt committed to improve medical facilities in public health sector: Mustafa Kamal

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal hailed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed between Ministry and Atlantic International Business Network (AIBN) on Friday, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improve medical facilities in the public health sector,

The Ministry of Health was represented by the Secretary Health and the Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The purpose of MoU is to introduce a modern Management Information System (MIS) to improve patients flow and hospitals operations, spokesperson said.

While speaking about the initiative, the Minister noted that the system would be fully integrated with the national digital health framework, “One Patient – One ID.” The initiative will be monitored through a special dashboard set up at the ministry, he added.

“The new MIS will significantly enhance the performance of public sector hospitals, streamline patient flow, and promote digital health services across the country,” he underscored.

He emphasized that training sessions would be arranged for hospital staff to ensure efficient implementation, adding, sustainability and comprehensive training for system users are essential.

While discussing the details of the system, spokesperson said that AIBN, a Pakistan-based company, would provide a comprehensive MIS comprising 11 modules for free of cost, with installation expected to be completed within six weeks to two months.